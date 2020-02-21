McIntosh's 27 points lift Elon past James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) -- Hunter McIntosh had a season-high 27 points as Elon topped James Madison 70-62 on Thursday night.

McIntosh shot 6 for 7 from deep. His 3-pointer with 17:20 left to play put the Phoenix up 37-35 and they never trailed again. He finished 8-of-9 shooting including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Marcus Sheffield II had 15 points for Elon (11-18, 7-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). Hunter Woods added eight rebounds.

Matt Lewis had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes (9-17, 2-13), whose losing streak reached four games. Dwight Wilson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Zach Jacobs had 11 points.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Dukes on the season. Elon defeated James Madison 82-73 on Jan. 25. Elon faces Towson on the road on Saturday. James Madison plays William & Mary at home on Saturday.

