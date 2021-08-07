McIntosh Sheriff's Office investigating possible murder-suicide

Aug. 7—The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting deaths of a husband and wife earlier this week as a murder-suicide, said Col. Danny Lowe.

Deputies found Theodore "Teddy" Wolfe, 54, and his wife, Isabelle "Bess" Wolfe, 55, dead from gunshot wounds at around 9:20 a.m. inside their home in McIntosh County's Cedar Point community, Lowe said.

Lowe said their deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide.

Deputies are not saying at this time who was the shooter.

Deputies were summoned Thursday morning for a welfare check at the Wolfe residence. A man who was a friend and co-worker of Isabelle Wolfe called the sheriff's office after he became concerned when she failed to show up for work, deputies said.

The friend had a spare key to the residence, deputies said. Before deputies arrived, he went inside and found the couple with what appeared to be "serious injuries," Lowe said.

Responding deputies confirmed the two were deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowe at 912-437-5870, or 912-258-0868.