McIntire leads Panthers past Walsh

Dec. 10—Logan McIntire scored 19 of his season-high 26 points after intermission, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team opened the second half on a 22-5 tear on the way to knocking off Walsh 67-60 in a conference tilt Saturday in North Canton, Ohio.

McIntire made 9-of-15 shots from the field and 5-of-10 attempts from 3-point range, including back-to-back four-point conversions that pushed KWC (5-2, 2-0 G-MAC) to a 50-33 lead with 13:40 remaining.

However, Walsh (5-2, 1-2) didn't go away quietly. Zack Oddo's 3-pointer capped off a stretch in which the Cavaliers scored 18 of 27 points, cutting Wesleyan's lead to 59-51 with 6:22 remaining. The Panthers were still able to keep Walsh at a distance down the stretch, though.

Logan Murray knocked down two free throws to bring Walsh within 65-57 with 2:27 left, but Wesleyan held on for the win.

The Panthers set the tone early with a 14-3 run to start the game, but the Cavaliers answered with a 13-2 run of their own to tie the contest midway through the first half. Neither team led by more than three points for the remainder of the first half.

Edward Jones Jr. finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers, while Kennedy Miles added 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Alex Gray hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds, leading his team to a 45-35 rebounding advantage. Borja Fernandez chipped in eight points and seven boards off the bench.

KWC shot 43.3% from the field, 8-of-24 from 3-point distance (33.3%) and 7-of-13 at the free-throw line (53.8%) with 16 turnovers.

Kobe Mitchell scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Murray produced 13 points to pace Walsh. The Cavaliers made 33.3% of their shot attempts from the floor, 9-of-28 from beyond the arc (32.1%) and 9-of-14 at the foul line (64.3%) with 11 turnovers.

Wesleyan, which captured its fifth consecutive victory, returns to action Monday with another Great Midwest matchup at Lake Erie.

Team stats

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 28 39 — 67

WALSH 28 32 — 60

Kentucky Wesleyan (67) — McIntire 26, Jones 13, Miles 12, Fernandez 8, Gray 5, Rakic 3.

Walsh (60) — Mitchell 14, Murray 13, Oddo 9, Satterfield 8, Carter 6, McHale 4, Smith 4, Keeslar 2.