'McInnes took me under his wing' - Vassell

Kyle Vassell says Derek McInnes taught how him to flourish as Kilmarnock captain after netting his 10th goal of the season.

The striker has his sights firmly set on Europe with the Rugby Park side five points clear in fourth place courtesy of their win over Ross County.

“It’s a lovely feeling scoring a goal but at this stage of the season the important thing is winning games,” said the 31 year-old.

“I had a poor touch but I thought I’d try and hit it as hard as possible and fortunately I think the goalkeeper was a bit unsighted and it managed to go through him. The windy conditions were brutal at times.

“Being captain has been tough and challenging but Derek has coached me through it brilliantly, as he was a skipper himself in his career. There have been times I’ve not known how to handle situations but he’s taken me under his wing and makes it easy for me.

“Playing European football has been an ambition of mine for a long time and it was a big part of me signing a long-term deal here, to try and push this club to do that. A couple more wins will hopefully do it.

While Vassell is signed up until the 2025, strike partner Marley Watkins' deal expires in the summer, though the captain says he's encouraging the Welshman to sign a new contract.

“Marley Watkins and I have a great relationship and I’m quietly in his ear [about signing a contract extension]. I’ll always say you have to do what’s best for your family, but I’m quietly in his ear.”