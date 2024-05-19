McInnes 'thrilled' to win SFWA award

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has been named Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year.

The 52-year-old has taken the Rugby Park side from final day survival last term to European football this season, with Killie set for the Europa League second qualifying round after a fourth-placed finish.

McInnes saw off Rangers manager Phillipe Clement, Falkirk's John McGlynn and former assistant Tony Docherty to claim the prize.

“I’m thrilled to win the award,” McInnes said.

“Any recognition at the end of a season is indicative of good work done at a club. And any manager is happy to pick up awards, that’s human nature.

“So I’m delighted because the writers deal with all the different managers and see a lot of the ins and outs of what happens at clubs. I’m totally appreciative of how tough a job it is for us as managers.

“So I’m trying to enjoy it. And if the SFWA thinks I deserve this award, I’ll take it all day long. I’m over the moon because I’ve really enjoyed this season."