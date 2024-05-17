McInnes on strong finish and Ndaba future

Derek McInnes insists Kilmarnock will still show their competitive spirit despite having nothing to play for in Saturday's curtain closer at Dundee.

The Rugby Park side have already secured fourth place and European football, while Tony Docherty's men are guaranteed to finish sixth.

But with the teams having drawn all three league meetings this term, McInnes is eyeing a strong end to the campaign.

“Our job has been done, we have finished exactly where we hoped for, exceeded expectations," he said.

“The reward of European football is magnificent. The fans have been so appreciative of the players, as I am.

“But tomorrow, once the ball rolls, that competitiveness that is in you, you still want to win the game.

“So we are not going up there with our shorts and sandals on. We are there to try to win the game of football.

McInnes says Killie will enter discussions with Premier League-bound Ipswich Town about the future of Corrie Ndaba, who is currently on loan from the Portman Road side.

“There is no plan at the minute," he said. "We were just focusing on this season, getting over the line, getting into Europe and there is obviously conversations to be had in the summer.

“Nothing has been spoken about. There will be conversations with Ipswich and Kilmarnock in the summer and we will see what happens.

"I am just focusing on Saturday and we will see where we go from there.”