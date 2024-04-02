'McInnes was rightly proud after excellent Tynecastle performance'

[BBC]

The fact that many Killie fans were disappointed we didn't secure three points from Tynecastle tells you how far our club has come this season.

It's a great achievement to have secured a top-six spot with two games to spare and the manager was rightly proud of the squad during his post-match interview. It was an excellent performance against Hearts and Marley Watkins' equaliser is up there for a goal of the season nomination.

Watkins has probably been the biggest surprise of the season for the Killie faithful. He has shown a great work ethic and his goal return has made him a key player, I just hope he signs a new contract in the summer.

There is no time to rest on our laurels. We face Ross County this Saturday who are desperate for points in their fight against relegation. We simply need to continue our high performance levels and I predict a home win that would see us tighten our grip on fourth place.

Sandy Armour is editor of the Killie Hippo fanzine.