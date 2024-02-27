McInnes on owning the pitch, improved Rangers and bedlam in stands
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday's visit of league leaders Rangers to Rugby Park.
Here are the key points:
Rangers are "far more robust" and have "added confidence" compared to Michael Beale's side that lost on the opening day in Ayrshire. Says he likes the "simplicity" and "directness" of Philippe Clement's team.
It is important the league leaders "see and feel" the confidence of Killie in their home comforts of Rugby Park. Expects "bedlam" in the stands and challenges his players to "own that pitch".
Hails his front two of Kyle Vassell and Marley Watkins as "unplayable" in Saturday's "dominant" win over Aberdeen. Adds that Matty Kennedy and Danny Armstrong were "terrific" on the wings.
Feels his side are "meeting the demands" expected of them and they have raised their levels of performance in recent weeks.
Achieving top-six football would be a "significant nod to everyone at the club" but he would rather talk about "once they've achieved it".
His January signings have "had to be patient" due to Killie's form in recent months. Kevin van Veen, Greg Stewart, James Balagizi and Gary Mackay-Steven "all have a part to play".