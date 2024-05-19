McInnes named manager of the year by football writers

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been named manager of the year by the Scottish Football Writers Association after guiding his team into Europe.

McInnes saw off Rangers boss Philippe Clement, Falkirk manager John McGlynn, and his friend and former assistant Tony Docherty – now at Dundee – to take the title.

It marks a double for the Rugby Park side after David Watson was named young player of the year by the writers body earlier this month.

McInnes said he was thrilled to have received the recognition after ‘enjoying’ the season – having previously won the title a decade ago while at Pittodrie.

“Any recognition at the end of a season is indicative of good work done at a club - and any manager is happy to pick up awards, that’s human nature,” he said.

“I’m delighted because the writers deal with all the different managers and see a lot of the ins and outs of what happens at clubs.

“Everyone’s an expert and it’s different from when I first started in the job. There are far more issues and challenges and I have such high regard for my fellow managers.

“So I’m trying to enjoy it. And if the SFWA thinks I deserve this award, I’ll take it all day long. I’m over the moon because I’ve really enjoyed this season."