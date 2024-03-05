McInnes on 'inconsistent' decisions, Aberdeen & potential Cup triumph
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media before his side's Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Aberdeen on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
He says the "inconsistency" of refereeing and VAR decisions "is driving us all mad". McInnes is awaiting the result of an appeal against defender Lewis Mayo’s red card at Dundee at the weekend, and says other decisions have left him baffled.
Also thinks referees should stick with their on-field decision more if the VAR intervention isn’t absolutely conclusive.
The Killie boss believes it will take "a big performance" to knock Aberdeen out of the Scottish Cup, but says the reward of getting to Hampden is "brilliant”.
McInnes feels Kilmarnock should be “putting ourselves up there” as potential Cup winners. He says he would take a Scottish Cup win over a fourth place Premiership finish, but feels fourth place and a cup-final spot are equally achievable.
Rory McKenzie, Stuart Findlay and Greg Stewart have all been nursing issues this week, but McInnes hopes they will all be available. Kyle Magennis and Brad Lyons are still out.