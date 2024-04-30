McInnes & ex-assistant Docherty up for manager award

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and his former assistant Tony Docherty are on a three-man shortlist for the manager of the year award that is chosen by their peers.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn is the third contender for the title of SPFL Manager of the Year, which is run by the Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland.

McInnes has taken Kilmarnock to the verge of European qualification just two years after taking over with the club fourth in the Scottish Championship.

His long-time assistant Docherty has led Dundee into the top six of the Scottish Premiership in his first season as a manager and they are only two points behind fifth-placed St Mirren in the race for the final European spot.

McGlynn’s Falkirk side clinched the League One title in March and are unbeaten in the league before their final game at home to Alloa on Saturday. They are 18 points ahead of runners-up Hamilton.

Meanwhile Partick Thistle striker Brian Graham has a chance of an awards double after being nominated for the SWPL1 Manager of the Year title.

The 36-year-old is also on the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year.

Graham led Thistle Women to the Sky Sports Cup final this season, where they lost to Rangers, whose manager Jo Potter is also on the shortlist along with Hibernian’s Grant Scott.

Potter's team are chasing a domestic treble while Scott has led his side to a top-six finish.

The winners will be announced at the PFA Scotland awards dinner on Sunday night.

Billy Brown, the chairman of the Managers and Coaches Association, said: “Derek won the award a decade ago and seems to be reinvigorated at Kilmarnock, he’s had a terrific season.

“I’ve known John for a long time, firstly as a coach at Musselburgh Windsor before Jim Jefferies and I took him to Hearts all those years ago. I’m really chuffed at what he’s done with Falkirk, it’s amazing to go through nearly an entire season unbeaten.

“For Tony in his first job as a manager to get Dundee into the top six, he should be really proud. They’ve been great to watch.

“I’m pleased to see Brian being so successful with Partick – I don’t know how he finds the time to do it all whilst still trying to score goals on a Saturday.

“Grant has been at the forefront of growing women’s football for many years, and it’s great to see him recognised for the good work he does.

“I’ve been really impressed with what Jo has achieved with Rangers this season. To manage a squad competing on multiple fronts and give yourself a chance of a treble takes great skill.”