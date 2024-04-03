Advertisement

McInnes on European ambitions, 'brilliant' top six achievement & Stewart injury

Derek McInnes has faced the media ahead of Kilmarnock's match against Ross County.

Here were his main points:

  • Admits there would be a "twinge of disappointment" should Killie not clinch a European spot this season with his side currently in fourth place, two points ahead of St Mirren.

  • Added: "Fifth might be another option for us but we will try to secure that fourth spot and to do that we are going to have to do a lot of good work between now and the end of the season."

  • Says it was a "brilliant achievement" for his players to secure top six with two games to go.

  • Is looking for his side to improve even further between now and the end of the season, "keeping the motivation, keeping the fires lit, keeping the energy in the team".

  • Revealed Greg Stewart will need an operation at the end of the season to solve a groin issue and captain Kyle Vassell’s groin problem means he may also go under the knife.

  • Fraser Murray should be back for the County game at the weekend while Brad Lyons has also returned to training.