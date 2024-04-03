McInnes on European ambitions, 'brilliant' top six achievement & Stewart injury

Derek McInnes has faced the media ahead of Kilmarnock's match against Ross County.

Here were his main points:

Admits there would be a "twinge of disappointment" should Killie not clinch a European spot this season with his side currently in fourth place, two points ahead of St Mirren.

Added: "Fifth might be another option for us but we will try to secure that fourth spot and to do that we are going to have to do a lot of good work between now and the end of the season."

Says it was a "brilliant achievement" for his players to secure top six with two games to go.

Is looking for his side to improve even further between now and the end of the season, "keeping the motivation, keeping the fires lit, keeping the energy in the team".

Revealed Greg Stewart will need an operation at the end of the season to solve a groin issue and captain Kyle Vassell’s groin problem means he may also go under the knife.