McInnes would be disappointed if Killie missed out on European spot

Derek McInnes admits there would be a "twinge of disappointment" if Kilmarnock were unable to secure a European spot this season.

Killie sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership - two points ahead of fifth-placed St Mirren - with seven games remaining.

Should McInnes' side remain there they would enter the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League next season.

“I think it is important that the players get some recognition for their work and it’s good to secure top six with two games to go before the split,” McInnes said. “It was a brilliant achievement by the players.

“But as the week goes on you start to prepare for another game and we are looking for more now, we are looking at what’s next and thankfully we have an opportunity where – if we do our jobs the way we’ve done it over the last few months over the next few months – then we have the chance of maybe getting the club into Europe.

“If we don’t make Europe then there will be a wee twinge of disappointment where there shouldn’t be, but by the same token it [possibility] is there.

“The top three have their own positions sorted. Fourth spot is the only position we can get for Europe. Fifth might be another option for us but we will try to secure that fourth spot and to do that we are going to have to do a lot of good work between now and the end of the season.

“I want us to improve between now and the end of the season if we can and a huge part of that is keeping the motivation, keeping the fires lit, keeping the energy in the team, because if the motivation is there I feel we have a team who can win games.”