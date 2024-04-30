McInnes continues to mark milestones as Kilmarnock boss

The Scottish Championship title, Premiership survival, a place in Europe all but secured, now a PFA manager of the year nominee.

In just over two years in charge of Kilmarnock, Derek McInnes has gone beyond expectations as Rugby Park boss.

After securing instant top-flight promotion in his first few months as manager in 2022, top-flight survival was achieved last season.

Yes, the 2022-23 campaign could have gone better. McInnes would have aimed higher than guaranteeing survival on the final day, but ensuring Kilmarnock remained in the league laid foundations for a mightily impressive 2023-24 season.

A summer of shrewd recruitment and stellar home form have been key in not only securing a top-six place, but almost certainly a spot in Europe next season.

McInnes' achievement has been recognised by his peers, who have voted him on to a three-man shortlist for manager of the year, along with ex-assistant Tony Docherty and Falkirk manager John McGlynn.

If McInnes claims the award, he will be in fine company. The only other Kilmarnock manager to win the prize is Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who was also the last man to guide the Rugby Park side to a European finish.