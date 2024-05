McInnes changes two for trip to Paisley

Kilmarnock, who have not lost to St Mirren since early 2021, make a solitary change from the loss at Ibrox six days ago as they look to seal fourth place.

Joe Wright is serving a suspension having been sent off in that match, so Robbie Deas is brought in to start.

Derek McInnes also fields David Watson, with Liam Polworth dropping to the bench.