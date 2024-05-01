McInnes 'can't wait for work' after award nomination

Derek McInnes says the atmosphere at Kilmarnock makes his job easier after admitting it's "nice" to be nominated for the SPFL manager of the year award.

The Ayrshire club have gone from fending off relegation last season to sitting on the brink of European football this term.

Despite their improved fortunes, the Rugby Park boss doesn't believe he's become a better manager, but says the recruitment and squad has turned things around.

"It’s nice to be in good company," McInnes said. "Not something I was thinking about, but once it was mentioned it’s nice. It’s always a reflection on the whole club.

"This season has been a lot easier to manage even though you get the recognition for it because your team is doing well, and that’s all down to recruitment and the players.

"I don’t think I’ve become a better manager this year than I was last year, I actually think that last year was a tougher test for us, but this year has been so enjoyable, it really has.

"And that’s down to the players every day and it’s down to the staff I’m working with. I still have that enthusiasm – when I wake up I can’t wait to bounce into work and I want my players to feel that work is a good place and hopefully that can continue.

"I’ve really enjoyed the season – four games to go and hopefully there’s a couple of highlights still in us."