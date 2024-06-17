McIlroy to take time off after 'toughest' day

Rory McIlroy says he will take time away from golf following his dramatic late collapse at the US Open, calling it one of the "toughest" days of his career.

The 35-year-old held a two-shot lead in pursuit of a fifth major title - and a first since 2014 - before dropping shots at three of the last four holes.

The Northern Irishman's agonising and astonishing finish allowed American Bryson DeChambeau to snatch victory and a second US Open title.

Posting on his X account, McIlroy congratulated his opponent but said he would "rue" the failure to take his opportunities, which included missed par putts of two feet six inches, and three feet nine inches on the 16th and 18th holes respectively.

"[Sunday] was a tough day, probably the toughest I've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer," he wrote.

A disappointed McIlroy had left Pinehurst before DeChambeau had been presented with the trophy on Sunday and did not speak to the media.

He revealed: "As I reflect on my week I will rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the two missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day."

Six-time major winner Nick Faldo said on Monday those missed shots would "haunt Rory for the rest of his life".

"As I always try to do, I'll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives," added McIlroy.

"As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel closer to winning my next major championship than I ever have.

"The one word I would describe my career as is resilient. I've shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again.

"I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for the defence of my Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon."

The Scottish Open starts on 11 July with The Open taking place the following week.