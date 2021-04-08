McIlroy hits father with errant shot at Masters

·2 min read
The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Rory's McIlroy endured his worst ever start to a Masters on Thursday and while it may well leave a mark on his psyche, the Northern Irishman's father may have felt the sting even more after being struck by one of his son's errant shots.

McIlroy, who two weeks ago sent a tee shot into a swimming pool at a Match Play event in Austin, hit his father in the left leg with his second shot at the par-four seventh hole en route to one of six bogeys during a four-over-par 76.

The former world number one, who was tucked behind a tree left of the fairway and with an awkward angle into the green, yelled "fore" as his approach sailed to the other side of the fairway where he knew his father was standing.

"I knew it was my dad when I was aiming at him," said McIlroy. "Probably 30 seconds before it hit him."

McIlroy's father appeared OK as he walked away from the incident and even joked with a nearby reporter that he was going to demand an autographed glove from his son.

"He's seen me sign plenty of stuff over the years, so I think that's the least of his worries," said McIlroy. "I think he just needs to go put some ice on it, maybe I'll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him."

For McIlroy, this week marks his seventh attempt to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors and it follows an inconsistent stretch where poor play has more than outweighed any good spells.

At last year's Masters, played in much softer November conditions, McIlroy bounced back from an opening 75 to finish tied for fifth.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Recommended Stories

  • Masters: Japan double at Augusta National in works as Hideki Matsuyama shares lead

    Hideki Matsuyama, ranked 25th in the world, is 0-for-31 in major championships as a professional and has not won anywhere in the world since 2017.

  • Koepka plays through knee issue, shoots 74 to open Masters

    Brooks Koepka’s surgically repaired right knee wasn’t the problem in the opening round of the Masters. Koepka never got clicking Thursday at Augusta National, his 2-over 74 putting him squarely in the middle of the Masters pack.

  • McIlroy hits dad with errant shot in Masters meltdown

    Rory McIlroy struck his father with a wayward shot in Thursday's opening round of the Masters on the way to his worst start at Augusta National, a four-over par 76.

  • 'Huge step': Cameron Champ amazed by Lee Elder moment at Masters

    Cameron Champ called Lee Elder's honorary starter honor at the Masters a 'huge step in the right direction.'

  • Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

    More than 3,200 mail ballots were received by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), in an election open to over 5,800 workers at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, the union said. The workers are voting on whether to join the RWDSU and have their warehouse be the first Amazon facility ever to unionize in the United States.

  • Watch: Rory McIlroy hits his dad on the fly with errant shot at the Masters

    Rory McIlroy hit his dad with an errant shot during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

  • Lee Westwood faces battle to keep Masters dream alive after wayward first-round 78

    Was it the call to swap in son Sam for fiancee Helen Storey on the bag? Did playing with defending champion Dustin Johnson somehow unnerve him? Perhaps the decision to rest up last week robbed him of momentum? Whatever it was, after all the hype, the hope, the incredible form in the build-up, there was something particularly cruel about watching Lee Westwood labour his way around Augusta. Back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players last month, which had propelled him back into the world’s top 20, had given rise to hopes that Westwood might actually break his major duck this week. The Masters has always suited his game and placid temperament. Instead, a disastrous first-round 78 threatens Westwood’s presence in any capacity this weekend, let alone any chance of contending on Sunday. It was cruel because it was so unexpected. This genuinely felt like it could have been Westwood’s time. Should have been his time. Of course, the odds were stacked against him. Jack Nicklaus, at 46, remains the oldest ever recipient of the green jacket. Westwood will be 48 later this month. And while Augusta has been known to produce its fair share of feelgood stories down the years, this is no country for old men. Particularly in its present, merciless state. Masters 2021: Tee times for second round, how to watch on TV and latest odds But such has been Westwood’s form, and so often has he placed well at the Masters (the 47-year-old was runner-up to Phil Mickelson in 2010, third in 2012 — two shots out of the play-off won by Bubba Watson — and runner-up again to Danny Willett in 2016), it felt a safe bet that he would put a tidy round or two together. It took just three holes for the bubble to burst. After missed birdie opportunities at one and two — how different might it have been had one of those very makeable putts dropped — a double-bogey six in which Westwood chose to play iron off the tee, for the extra control, only to find the trees on the right, was the first sign that this was going to be a grind. Westwood would hit a branch trying to escape, before three-putting when he did finally reach the green. From there, things rapidly went downhill. Bogeys at five, seven and nine saw Westwood reach the turn in 40, with a solitary birdie at the par-five eighth the only crumb of comfort as son Sam looked on aghast.

  • Masters: Brian Harman has stellar first round at Augusta National

    After the first round of the Masters Tournament, UGA alum and Savannah native Brian Harman finds success at Augusta National.

  • Steph Curry details story behind funding Howard University golf team

    One trip to Howard in 2016 inspired Curry to help Howard's golf team get back into Division 1 competition.

  • Tokyo asks government to allow it to take virus measures

    Tokyo has asked Japan's central government for permission to implement emergency measures to curb a surge in a rapidly spreading and more contagious coronavirus variant, just over three months before the start of the Olympics. Tokyo came out of a state of emergency on March 21. Its governor, Yuriko Koike, told reporters Thursday that she asked the government to allow her to issue binding orders under a new virus prevention law enacted in February that include penalty for business owners who defy measures and compensation for those who comply.

  • Franz Wagner's Stock Continues To Skyrocket In Latest NBA Draft Projections

    Is Franz Wagner a top-15 pick in the NBA Draft? Yes, according to two of the biggest outlets in the mock draft business.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Durant's perfect return fuels Nets' 139-111 rout of Pelicans

    NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant was perfect. The Brooklyn Nets were pretty close to it in the second quarter when he rejoined them. Durant returned from a 23-game absence to spark Brooklyn's most explosive half of the season, finishing with 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the Nets' 139-111 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

  • Andreescu refuses to let injuries define her career

    She exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round and followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Masters 2021 preview: Storylines, tee times, favorites, and how to watch

    Breaking down all the most important elements of the 2021 Masters, including the Champions Dinner.

  • Rookie of the Year Race: Can LaMelo Ball win after injury?

    Despite preseason expectations, basketball fans have seen surprisingly good campaigns from several rookies around the league in 2020-21.

  • Andy Reid sent JuJu-Smith Schuster iconic texts during Chiefs pursuit

    The Chiefs head coach wanted to lure the former Pro Bowler to join Kansas City in its Super Bowl pursuit, so Reid broke out an incredible approach. By Adam Hermann

  • Lee Elder got his moment in the sun at Augusta, but a marketing ploy by Gary Player's son nearly ruined it

    Wayne Player did what he could to hawk some golf balls, the ones his father not only endorses but also invests in.

  • Doc Rivers talks buyout market after Sixers waive Iggy Brazdeikis

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers talks buyout market after they waived Iggy Brazdeikis.