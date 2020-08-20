McIlroy focused on attitude to regain form

Rory McIlroy is entering the FedEx Cup playoffs with a fresh perspective.





McIlroy has been scuffling lately on the course, but he said he felt better after receiving a piece of advice this week: "Don't let your golf influence your attitude; let your attitude influence your golf."





It's something McIlroy will keep in mind as he tees off Thursday in the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.





"That's where I've been sort of a little crossed recently where I've been letting my golf influence my attitude on the course instead of the other way around, because if you go out there with a good attitude, that will hopefully help your golf game," McIlroy said to reporters Wednesday.





"I've sort of got those a little crossed the last few weeks, and I think going out there with a bit of a better attitude, not being as reactive to misses or certain shots, will definitely be better for me going forward as we enter this big stretch of golf."





McIlroy said a positive attitude has played a big role in his success in the past.





"I think when anyone is playing well, they let their attitude influence their game instead of the other way around," McIlroy said. "I think when you start to get into trouble, if the way you're playing is influencing how you're thinking, how you're feeling, it should be the other way around, right. Our mind is way more powerful than really anything else.





"If you can utilize that the right way, it's inevitably going to help your game on the course."





McIlroy, 31, won the FedEx Cup championship in 2016 and 2019. However, he has finished 32nd or worse in five of his past six tournaments, including a tie for 33rd at the PGA Championship earlier this month.





--Field Level Media