McIlroy departs Pinehurst without talking to media after US Open collapse

Rory McIlroy reacts to missing a short putt for par on the 18th hole in the final round of the US Open (DAVID CANNON)

Rory McIlroy declined to speak with reporters after his final-round collapse at the US Open on Sunday, which helped hand the victory to Bryson DeChambeau.

The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland, a four-time major champion, made the rare move after squandering a two-stroke lead with five holes to play with bogeys on three of the last four holes.

McIlroy missed a prime chance to end a 10-year major win drought, instead settling for a 21st top-10 major finish since that last major triumph at the 2014 PGA Championship.

McIlroy missed par putts from 2.5 feet at the par-4 16th and just inside four feet at the par-4 18th -- tension-packed bogeys that left McIlroy one behind in the thriller.

Television cameras captured McIlroy watching as DeChambeau sank a four-foot par putt on 18 to secure the triumph.

As the crowd roared and DeChambeau began to celebrate, McIlroy stared ahead for a few seconds then turned and walked away with caddie Harry Diamond.

They were seen a few minutes later entering the Pinehurst parking lot, packing bags into a car and driving away.

McIlroy even spoke to reporters at the PGA Championship last month a day after his divorce plans were made public. McIlroy said this week those plans are off.

js/rcw