McIlroy climbs to world No. 3, Johnson retains top ranking

Paris (AFP) - Rory McIlroy continued his rise up the world rankings on Monday as the four-time major champion jumped one spot to third, while Dustin Johnson retained his narrow lead at the top.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, who started the year ranked eighth, was beaten in the last 16 of the WGC World Matchplay by Tiger Woods but still moved past Brooks Koepka into third.

Johnson secured an 81st week as world number one despite a group-stage exit in Austin, as his closest rival Justin Rose also fell at the first hurdle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Woods climbed two spots to 12th place, while Matchplay winner Kevin Kisner rose from 50th to 25th.

Jordan Spieth's freefall down the rankings continued, as the three-time major champion slipped out of the top 30 despite posting his best finish of 2019 by finishing tied-24th in Texas.

World top 20

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 9.54 average pts

2. Justin Rose (ENG) 9.51

3. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 8.38 (+1)

4. Brooks Koepka (USA) 8.29 (-1)

5. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.13

6. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.34

7. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 7.07

8. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.96 (+2)

9. Jon Rahm (ESP) 5.93 (-1)

10. Xander Schauffele (USA) 5.92 (-1)

11. Paul Casey (ENG) 5.55

12. Tiger Woods (USA) 5.37 (+2)

13. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 5.13 (-1)

14. Jason Day (AUS) 4.96 (-1)

15. Tony Finau (USA) 4.94

16. Matt Kuchar (USA) 4.71 (+8)

17. Bubba Watson (USA) 4.51 (-1)

18. Patrick Reed (USA) 4.44 (-1)

19. Marc Leishman (AUS) 4.31 (-1)

20. Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 4.22

Selected:

22. Phil Mickelson (USA) 4.02 (-1)

25. Kevin Kisner (USA) 3.81 (+25)

27. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 3.62

32. Jordan Spieth (USA) 3.34 (-2)