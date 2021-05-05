McIlroy among stars rejecting golf Super League 'money grab'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim SLATER
·4 min read
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy says talk of a Super League to rival the US PGA Tour and European Tour is a "money grab" that he can't see top players supporting
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rory McIlroy dismissed revived talk of a golf Super League as a "money grab" on Wednesday as the PGA Tour reportedly warned players they could face a life ban if they signed up to the lucrative breakaway tour.

The 32-year-old Northern Ireland star compared the notion to the failed European Super League football scheme and said that winning majors was more of a driving force to top golfers than chasing money in a rebel circuit.

"Go back to what happened last week in Europe with the European Super League in football," McIlroy said.

"People can see it for what it is, which is a money grab, which is fine if that's what you're playing golf for is to make as much money as possible. Totally fine, then go and do that if that's what makes you happy.

"But I think the top players in the game, I'm just speaking my own personal beliefs, like I'm playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships and to win the biggest tournaments in the world.

"I'm very much against it. I don't see what anyone would be for it."

US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly told players on Tuesday at this week's tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, that any player joining a rival series could face an immediate lifetime PGA ban.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley says his circuit is united with the US PGA Tour in opposing any alternative golf league "in the strongest possible terms" and that would include ineligibility for the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy said he would have no problem with extreme punishment for defectors from the established golf tours.

"You have to protect your product, right? You have to protect what you have," McIlroy said. "It's a competitive threat. And Jay took us through it last night. It's in the bylaws that were written by the members.

"If I were in charge of the PGA Tour, I would do the same thing."

According to multiple reports, Super League Golf, the latest version of the former Premier Golf League, has plans for five events with 16 players divided into four four-man teams playing for team and individual titles with $20 to $30 million just for taking part.

Among the league's reported targets are top-ranked Dustin Johnson, world number two Justin Thomas, reigning Olympic champion Justin Rose of England, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and last month's Masters winner, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

"I don't have much interest," Thomas said. "I love it out here on the PGA Tour and we're very fortunate to get to go to some unbelievable places and play for a lot of money. I'm very content and very happy with everything how it's going here.

"I personally am about being number one in the world and winning as many majors as I can and winning as many tournaments as I can and doing historical things on the PGA Tour.

"If I was to go do that, then all those things go down the drain and I can't do that."

Webb Simpson, the 2012 US Open winner, said the rebel league seemed "far-fetched" from the start.

"It's hard for me to believe that it's really going to happen and the guys will really jump ship," Simpson said. "There's too many unknowns and things they would have to figure out for this thing to actually work.

"Most of these guys, they're financially set. They want to break records. They want to win. I don't think throwing X amount of money at guys is as appealing now as it maybe once was."

"If I'm a guy who's on my way to make history like Dustin or a few other top guys, I want to go after records, not a dollar."

McIlroy, ranked 15th, said the PGA and European tours are golf's best possible system.

"I don't think there's a better structure in place and I don't think there will be," McIlroy said.

- 'Very prudent move' -

McIlroy also pointed to a new US PGA bonus program providing more money to the most popular players as a method of fighting Super League guaranteed money.

"Everyone knows it was a little bit designed to try to appease some of the people that had their heads turned by different leagues," McIlroy said. "I think it's a very prudent move on the tour's part."

McIlroy doesn't see a breakaway tour catching enough support from players to become real.

"I just can't see how it happens," McIlroy said. "And the possibility that people, if they do go in that direction, can't play in the biggest tournaments in the game?

"Golf is steeped in history and... if you move further away from that, you're basically losing the essence of what competitive golf is."

js/rcw

Recommended Stories

  • Golf super league resurfaces as McIlroy puts stock in legacy

    Rory McIlroy returned to the site of his first PGA Tour victory and made it clear Wednesday that he is more interested in creating his place in history than chasing Saudi-backed money in a proposed super league. The topic occupying most of the chatter at Quail Hollow Club ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship is renewed efforts by a “Super League Golf" to attract top players for a concept of team golf played around the world for massive riches. The Daily Telegraph in London reported the league is prepared to offer fees ranging from $30 million to $50 million to marquee players, including Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, to join a new circuit that would begin playing as early as September 2022.

  • Rory McIlroy goes back to happy hunting ground as he looks for a return to form

    The former world number one is 15th in the rankings as he prepares for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

  • Three things we learned from Man City v Paris Saint-Germain

    Manchester City reached their first Champions League final as Riyad Mahrez's double sealed a 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's semi-final second leg.

  • Warriors observations: What we learned in 108-103 loss to Pelicans

    Steph Curry dropped in another 37 points, but the Warriors ran out of gas in the fourth and lost to the Pelicans.

  • NCAA should just say no to a proposed six-foul rule in college basketball

    Kentucky Derby, Louisville basketball, Chris Rodriguez, Avery Skinner and more random notes.

  • Winners and Losers: How the 2021 draft impacted key Cowboys veterans

    The draft doesn't just impact the newest addition to the Cowboys roster. Those already on it have to make room for them as well.

  • Grading all 32 NFL skill-position players post-draft: The Bucs run this show

    With the draft complete and most NFL rosters set ahead of the season, Matt Harmon dishes out a grade for every teams' skill position group.

  • Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian - report

    The report said Hubbard was effectively guaranteed a spot in the women’s super heavyweight category after the International Olympic Committee approved an amendment to the qualifying system due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when the IOC issued new guidelines allowing any transgender athlete to compete as a woman provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months before their first competition. Weightlifting has been at the centre of the debate over the fairness of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, and Hubbard's presence in Tokyo is set to attract huge media attention as well as criticism from fellow lifters and coaches.

  • Nine major sports unions join forces to oppose U.S. state voting restrictions

    A number of voting rights groups say the restrictions passed by Georgia, and being weighed in Texas and Arizona among other states, target Black people and other racial minorities. The statement was co-signed by the National Basketball Players Association, the Basketball Players Union, Major League Soccer Players Association, National Football League Players Association, and the United States Women's National Team Players Association along with players' bodies representing elite-level women's ice hockey, soccer and basketball.

  • WNBA TV schedule release: 7 marquee series to watch

    Candace Parker's Sky debut and Los Angeles homecoming. A heated rivalry scheduled late in the season. And young stars prepare to spill tea.

  • Soccer-United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

    It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Three months later, Glazer's Premier League soccer team, Manchester United, had to call off their match against rivals Liverpool following violent protests against the American's ownership of the club.

  • UFC on ESPN 24 pre-event facts: Donald Cerrone gets another shot at history

    The best facts and figures about UFC on ESPN 24, which features the return of all-time UFC wins leader Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

  • Packers lose S Raven Greene to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    The former undrafted free agent played in 20 games for the Packers over three seasons.

  • Report: Colts to target Charles Leno if Eric Fisher fails physical

    Colts have some targets for LT.

  • Packers admit communication problems around drafting QB Jordan Love

    GM Brian Gutekunst said the Packers "could have done better" with communicating to Aaron Rodgers about the Jordan Love selection in the 2020 draft.

  • Patrick Mahomes, other players confused by Broncos’ ability to not pay Ja’Wuan James

    The Ja’Wuan James injury, while bad for him, could be good for NFL players generally. Players seem to be realizing that there’s a very real difference between getting injured while working out at the team facility and getting injured while working out elsewhere. The news that James, who has (or at least had) a $9.85 [more]

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Dolphins landed most talent per pick according to analyst’s board

    Dolphins landed most talent per pick according to analyst's board

  • Freddie Gillespie with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Freddie Gillespie (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 05/04/2021

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers has mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in group texts

    Another day, another inflammatory report on the conflict between the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst.