McGusty helps carry ACC-leader Miami to 73-62 win

ATLANTA (AP) Kameron McGusty scored 20 points and ACC-leader Miami held off a late Georgia Tech run for a 73-62 win on Saturday.

McGusty was only 5-of-16 shooting but came on late in the first half to spark the Hurricanes. He made all eight tries at the line where Miami (16-5, 8-2) was 21 of 25 to 3 of 10 for the Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7).

Jordan Miller added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Charlie Moore scored 12 points and had four steals before fouling out with under four minutes left. He became the 12th active Division-I player with 1,500 points and 500 assists.

Khalid Moore scored 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting for Georgia Tech, which had a two-game win streak snapped. Jordan Usher had 15 points on 7-of-14 with 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season while adding six assists. Michael Devoe, the Jackets' leading scorer at over 19 per game, had 12 points.

Trailing by 19 with 8 1/2 minutes to go, Georgia Tech freshman Miles Kelly hit three straight from the arc to start a 15-2 run that Khalid Moore capped with a transition dunk to close to 65-59. During the run Miami went nearly five minutes without a field goal.

Miami then came out of the final media timeout and McGusty got the Hurricanes' final bucket to begin an 8-3 game-ending run.

McGusty scored 10 of Miami's last 12 points of the first half and then put in the first four points of the second for a 12-point lead, the first double-digit margin of the game.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner was given a technical 4 1/2 minutes into the second half with his team trailing 45-30 after opening the half 1 for 5 with two turnovers and getting outscored 11-2. About two minutes later the lead was 19.

McGusty didn't get his first points until there were under four minutes left in the half but then scored 10, including two 3-pointers, the second one boosting the Hurricanes' lead to eight, 36-28, just before the break.

Miami is home against Notre Dame and Georgia Tech is at Virgnia Tech, both on Wednesday.

