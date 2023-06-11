McGuire objects to NCAA recruiting rules changes

Joey McGuire's not a fan of changes to the NCAA recruiting rules that the Division I Council signed off on two months ago.

The Texas Tech football coach objects to two modifications in particular: allowing prospects unlimited official visits and reducing the number of coaches' "recruiting person days" during the spring evaluation period from 168 to 140.

College programs are still limited to offering 56 official visits per cycle; that is, picking up the tab to show recruits the campus and the community. Recruits have long been permitted five official visits, a restriction soon to be eliminated.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I would change the unlimited official visits," McGuire said. "There's a couple of old coaches that have said, back in the day, people weaponized official visits. Meaning, 'Hey, I wasn't going to take this kid, but I was going to make sure he wasn't going to you on this weekend.' I think you could start seeing that with some big programs that have the money to do that and want to do that.

"I wish it would stay the same."

Making the call: Texas Tech names Shough starting quarterback

To arrive at 85: How Joey McGuire allocated Texas Tech's last two football scholarships

Advertisement

The Tech staff is hosting a group of recruits on official visits this weekend.

The NCAA's Division I football oversight committee made a long list of recommendations in early April that the Division I Council approved in mid-April. The changes go into effect Aug. 1 for FBS teams.

College coaches will have 28 fewer total recruiting "days" from April 15 through the Saturday leading into Memorial Day.

"They changed the spring recruiting rules to where they lessened the days," McGuire said. "I don't like that, because I think it diminishes high-school recruiting even more."

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire disagrees with changes made this spring to the college football recruiting calendar. He's not a fan of prospects being allowed more than five official visits, nor of the NCAA's decision to reduce recruiting evaluation days.

The number of evaluation days in September, October and November also is being cut from 42 to 33.

Advertisement

Jean Gee is chair of the comprehensive recruiting review subcommittee and a senior associate athletics director at Montana. In an NCAA release in early April, she said the committee sought feedback from throughout the Division I football community for more than a year with three goals in mind.

"We wanted to maintain and strengthen the scholastic recruiting model for football, prioritize coach work/life balance and attention to current student-athletes and rules that are enforceable and monitorable, as well as creating transparency in the recruiting process," Gee said in the statement. "The subcommittee developed these recommendations through regular and numerous meetings, review of membership feedback from a variety of constituents and collaboration with FBS and FCS conferences."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire objects to NCAA recruiting rules changes