McGuire’s Musings: Notre Dame and USC off to the races in Week 0

After months of waiting and talking nothing but conference realignment, college football games finally returned to our lives this weekend. Week 0 served as a light appetizer for the grand opening of the college football season with a couple of power conference teams with high hopes for the 2023 season getting their seasons started with comfortable victories, but it was a week where even the most diehard college football fans could afford to take another Saturday to do other things without really skipping a beat.

That was the case for me. Instead of scheduling my day around the college football programming, I had a fun game night with some family where I learned to play a new game (and nearly won), but the eyes were distracted at times by the games on TV as my wife’s cousin kept track of his fantasy college football stats.

But it was good to have college football back. My focus has been on another potential playoff run for the Phillies developing, but anyone who knows me probably knows I am all in on college football once again. This is the first week I really ramp up my commentary and focus on college football, and each week I hope to share some of my thoughts about Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten and national scene with my weekly roundup thoughts in what I like to call McGuire’s Musings.

This idea has been around for a few years on a couple of different outlets and I am happy to once again share it with you here on Nittany Lions Wire each week throughout the season.

So, let’s dive in, shall we?

Sam Hartman a difference maker for Notre Dame right away

There is no way I am about to sit here and tell you that quarterback transfer Sam Hartman is about to lift Notre Dame into the College Football Playoff after one week against a down Navy program. But from what I witnessed, Hartman gives Notre Dame’s offense a much more competent look overall on offense that should carry Notre Dame to being more of a threat for the big games on its schedule later on.

Hartman completed 19 of 23 passes for 251 yards with four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut after transferring from Wake Forest. It is easy to point out that Navy’s pass defense is not exactly a no-fly zone caliber of defense, but this had to be an encouraging debut for Notre Dame fans and their expectations for this season.

Notre Dame will host Ohio State later in September and will later have games against USC and Clemson. Maybe Notre Dame isn’t going to be in the College Football Playoff, but three other teams with their eyes on a playoff spot will have to get through the Irish to get there.

How did Devyn Ford perform for the Irish?

Former Penn State running back Devyn Ford got a chance to get his fresh slate with Notre Dame in the win. Ford, who seemingly stepped away from football last season at Penn State, returned to the game after transferring to Notre Dame this past offseason.

Ford carried the football once in his Notre Dame debut in Ireland, picking up 2 yards on the attempt. He also caught one pass for a 9-yard gain. They came on back-to-back plays to start a drive in the second quarter as Notre Dame was marching down the field to build a 28-0 lead on Navy.

While Notre Dame did not go back to Ford to hold the ball, Ford did play a key role in helping in other ways, like blocking.

Noticed this just now on the replay: You can hear Devyn Ford's blitz pickup here. https://t.co/lsDxmRgteE — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) August 27, 2023

Caleb Williams has clean 2023 debut as USC pulls away

Future Big Ten member USC was also in action in Week 0. With 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams back in charge of the offense, the Trojans have reason to believe they should once again be at the top of the Pac-12 competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. After falling one win in the Pac-12 championship game shy of that goal, this season’s mission is to finish the job.

USC wasted no time in jumping on visiting San Jose State in the opener with Williams throwing the first of his four touchdown passes of the night on USC’s first possession, a 13-yard score to Dorian Singer midway through the first quarter.

Williams ended his night with 278 yards and 4 touchdowns without an interception. Four different receivers caught a touchdown in the game from the Heisman Trophy winner, including Brenden Rice, the son of legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice.

USC was never in any real danger of letting San Jose State give them a real scare, but it did take until halftime for the Trojans to really flex their muscle and put the game away. After leading 21-14 at halftime, USC came out and scored three touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 96-yard kickoff return by freshman Zachariah Branch to put the Trojans up 42-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Branch was the real star of the night with 232 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns while touching the football just nine times. It is arguably the most dazzling debut in Trojans history.

Player of the Week: USC WR Zachariah Branch

It would be pretty easy to just ride with either of the star quarterbacks leading their teams to big wins in Week 0, but I just mentioned the impressive freshman debut by USC’s Zachariah Branch and I’ll do so again here.

My player of the week nod goes to Branch, who had one rushing attempt for 12 yards, four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, three punt returns for 66 yards, and his 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. That is an all-around grand debut for the freshman wide receiver.

Big Ten defensive coordinators should already be aware of Branch as USC moves to the Big Ten next season. He may be a bit of a problem if this first game is any indication.

UMass the surprise of Week 0!

I’d be lying if I told you I watched much of this game. It was on the TV for a bit at the family game night I was participating in Saturdya evening, but I kept an eye on the scoreboard as the night went on. I did not see UMass winning this game, let alone putting 41 on the scoreboard on the road in their season opener against New Mexico State.

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh passed for 192 yards and led the Minutemen with 96 rushing yards with a touchdown. UMass also had a pick-six by Isaiah Rutherford of 55 yards. The defense forced three turnovers which allowed UMass to get a road win despite committing eight penalties and being out-gained in total offense (470-389).

Any wins picked up by non-conference opponents of Penn State is good to see, not that the Minutemen will be counted on heavily to boost Penn State’s overall strength of schedule. But it’s better than having a game against the worst team in the FBS. After Week 0, that is not the outlook when UMass comes to Happy Valley in mid-October. We’ll see where UMass is at that point in time.

My College Football Playoff projection

Each week I will serve up my latest College Football Playoff projection. After the results of Week 0, I am not ready to make any changes to my current projection. The wins by Notre Dame and USC were certainly impressive debuts against inferior opponents, and they did what I would expect a playoff-caliber team to do, but I am not ready to elevate either into my top-four projection just yet.

Because I have not revealed my playoff four yet, let’s dive right into who I have and then I’ll share my reasoning.

Here is how I have the College Football Playoff currently projected:

Georgia Ohio State Clemson Penn State

Let’s start at the top. Georgia is my lazy pick, but can you blame me for taking an easy out? After winning two straight national titles and being set for a possible run to a third straight SEC title makes it tough for me to bump Georgia off the top at this time. If they get through the SEC with another conference championship and no more than one loss, then I think they take the top spot in the playoff ranking.

Ohio State is my pick to win the Big Ten this year, which makes them as strong a top-two candidate as you may find. And I actually think Ohio State can run the table this season, which would give them a real shot at the top spot. But for now, I’ll keep them behind Georgia until I am forced to make a change.

Florida State may be the trendy pick in the ACC, but I think Clemson will bounce back into the playoff mix this season. Clemson is my pick in the ACC and even one loss may not be enough to knock them out of the top four when all is said and done.

And then there is Penn State. As I laid out in my game-by-game predictions, I think Penn State only loses once this season, and that will be at Ohio State. As long as they keep that game respectable, then I think Penn State can make a playoff run fueled by a big win over Michigan later in the year. This is my least confident playoff pick, to be honest, and it is possible I could be drinking the Penn State Kool-Aid as an editor of this very site. But let’s ride with it and see how far it gets us.

Up next for Penn State

For the first time since celebrating in Pasadena, Penn State is ready for live game action this week. Penn State will host West Virginia on Saturday night for a primetime season opener in Week 1. Penn State has not faced West Virginia since before joining the Big Ten in football, and the season will open with plenty of expectations for a big year for the Nittany Lions.

It’s going to be a fun week. It’s going to be a fun season. Let’s get it started!

Thanks for reading and following along.

