McGuinness praises Donegal 'energy' in Tyrone win

After a tight first half, Donegal took control to run out 0-21 to 0-14 winners over Tyrone at Ballybofey [Getty Images]

Jim McGuinness praised Donegal's "energy" as his side followed their triumphant Ulster campaign by comfortably defeating Tyrone 0-21 to 0-14 in their All-Ireland Championship opener at Ballybofey.

The Red Hands - who took Donegal to extra time in the Ulster semi-final four weeks ago - trailed only 0-10 to 0-9 at half-time but were dominated in the second period at MacCumhaill Park.

"[There was] A lot of positive energy in the stadium and that was very, very important for us," said McGuinness after a game watched by more than 16,000 spectators.

"The first game after winning the provincial championship, it’s always a big one. Delighted to get over the line."

Oisin Gallen's seven points helped Donegal take control of the game although the man-of-the-match award went to all-action wing-back Peadar Mogan.

The win will increase Donegal's favouritism to top Group 3 which would ensure direct progression to the All-Ireland quarter-finals but Cork, who edged out Clare in their opener last weekend, will have similar ambitions as they prepare to face McGuinness' side at Pairc Ui Rinn next Saturday.

Donegal focus immediately shifts to Cork

McGuinness began preparations for the Cork contest shortly after Saturday's final whistle by having his players bussed to the county's training centre in Convoy for post-match ice baths.

"Every single day the plan is different as well and that’s probably important as well," added the Donegal boss.

"We have a very tough game next weekend against Cork, away from home so that’s going to be a big challenge for us.

"It’s a tough place to go. I don’t remember winning very often down in Cork as a player or as a manager. They do tend to make it a bit of a fortress down there.

"It will be a very tough challenge and obviously the journey and the travel and the quick turnaround will be factored in as well.

"We have to take the positives from tonight and get them recovered now as quickly as possible and start setting again on that journey from zero on the tactical side over the next couple of days."

Tyrone forward Cathal McShane, who was introduced as a substitute midway through the second half, said the Red Hands have no option but to regroup from a "frustrating" day for next Sunday's contest with Clare at Omagh.

"The first half was positive in terms of going in a point down and then the second half, it didn’t go the way we wanted," said McShane.

"Obviously Clare probably watched today so they will be coming to Healy Park looking to put in a performance so we need to be ready for that.

"There’s no time to dwell on today we just need to put our heads down, keep working hard and look forward to next week."