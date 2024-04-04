McGuigan 'wouldn't be against' playing Portugal on the road

Scottish Rugby chairman John McGuigan "wouldn't be against" Scotland playing their Autumn Nations Test against Portugal at a home venue other than Murrayfield, in an attempt to attract fans from across the country.

Scotland last played a home Test match away from Murrayfield in 2016, when they comfortably beat Georgia at Rugby Park.

“I don’t see any issue why not," McGuigan said, when asked about the possibility of taking Scotland on the road. "I certainly wouldn’t be against it.

"If it would help our supporter base be as extensive as it can be then we should do that."

McGuigan added they would have to weigh up the economic implications of a smaller crowd, but stressed Scottish Rugby want to engage as many people as possible.

“We are trying to grow the game, and economics are always going to be a part of how we are going to do it; the principle of ‘can you get the game out there and can you get more people seeing it?’ is, I think, a very good one.

“I think it is a good suggestion, we should take it away and think about it, because having that opportunity to see people closer to your home is a good thing.”