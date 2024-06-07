McGrorty brothers named to 3A all-state first team

Talon and Tyson McGrorty were rewarded with first-team all-state selections for their roles in helping the Warrenton High School Warriors win their first state championship in 30 years.

The McGrorty brothers were joined on the 2024 3A all-state team by utility player and leadoff hitter Ryder Sturgell. Coach Lennie Wolfe was named the 3A state coach of the year.

Player of the year: Tyson McGrorty/Warrenton

Coach of the year: Lennie Wolfe/Warrenton

First team

Pitchers

Drew Beachy/Joseph

Drew Camp/South Umpqua

Zack Hankins/Taft

Tristan Ledbetter/Douglas

Caden Richardson/Pleasant Hill

Jack Wright/Burns

Catchers

Ashton Crossen/Banks

Tyson McGrorty/Warrenton

First base

Brody Fischer/Sisters

Infield

Jaxon Grover/Joseph

Wyatt Hesselman/Banks

Evan Martin/Banks

Talon McGrorty/Warrenton

Outfield

Deakon Looney/La Pine

Ashton Moody/Cascade Christian

Utility

Ethan Orman/Brookings-Harbor

Josh Riddle/Santiam Christian

Designated hitter

Kyle Slater/Yamhill-Carlton

Second team

Pitchers

Hunter Heal/La Pine

Cole Stofflet/Cascade Christian

Catchers

Hunter Allen/Pleasant Hill

Javier Esparza/McLoughlin

Spencer Rosenburg/Brookings-Harbor

First base

Kellen O’Malley/Santiam Christian

Infield

Jace Bateman/Nyssa

Armando Fajardo/Taft

Sebastian Hacker/Yamhill-Carlton

Braeden McIntyre/Scio

Tyler Waldron/Douglas

Justin Walters/Banks

Cooper Yensen/McLoughlin

Outfield

Blake Jewett/Banks

Diego Silva/Sisters

Mathias Wilson/Siuslaw

Utility

Ezra James/Taft

Designated hitter

John Fitzpatrick/Pleasant Hill

Trevor Yee/Valley Catholic

Third team

Pitchers

Mac Garrett/Corbett

Sebastian Storch/Sisters

Catchers

Austin Dean/Sisters

Liam Hines Jr. Yamhill-Carlton

Justice Kelso/Taft

First base

Dylan Johnson/Burns

Cal Robbins/Douglas

Infield

Joey Bergh/Horizon Christian

Adrian Camerina/McLoughlin

Tanner Hurley/Yamhill-Carlton

Max Reynolds/Siuslaw

Outfield

Tauj Flora/Sutherlin

Evan Halferty/Taft

Noah Letendre/Cascade Christian

Gabe Nobels/Joseph

Brayden West/Douglas

Utility

Elliot Bielefeld/Valley Catholic

Riley Lantis/Riverside

Ryder Sturgell/Warrenton