McGrorty brothers named to 3A all-state first team
Talon and Tyson McGrorty were rewarded with first-team all-state selections for their roles in helping the Warrenton High School Warriors win their first state championship in 30 years.
The McGrorty brothers were joined on the 2024 3A all-state team by utility player and leadoff hitter Ryder Sturgell. Coach Lennie Wolfe was named the 3A state coach of the year.
Player of the year: Tyson McGrorty/Warrenton
Coach of the year: Lennie Wolfe/Warrenton
First team
Pitchers
Drew Beachy/Joseph
Drew Camp/South Umpqua
Zack Hankins/Taft
Tristan Ledbetter/Douglas
Caden Richardson/Pleasant Hill
Jack Wright/Burns
Catchers
Ashton Crossen/Banks
Tyson McGrorty/Warrenton
First base
Brody Fischer/Sisters
Infield
Jaxon Grover/Joseph
Wyatt Hesselman/Banks
Evan Martin/Banks
Talon McGrorty/Warrenton
Outfield
Deakon Looney/La Pine
Ashton Moody/Cascade Christian
Utility
Ethan Orman/Brookings-Harbor
Josh Riddle/Santiam Christian
Designated hitter
Kyle Slater/Yamhill-Carlton
Second team
Pitchers
Hunter Heal/La Pine
Cole Stofflet/Cascade Christian
Catchers
Hunter Allen/Pleasant Hill
Javier Esparza/McLoughlin
Spencer Rosenburg/Brookings-Harbor
First base
Kellen O’Malley/Santiam Christian
Infield
Jace Bateman/Nyssa
Armando Fajardo/Taft
Sebastian Hacker/Yamhill-Carlton
Braeden McIntyre/Scio
Tyler Waldron/Douglas
Justin Walters/Banks
Cooper Yensen/McLoughlin
Outfield
Blake Jewett/Banks
Diego Silva/Sisters
Mathias Wilson/Siuslaw
Utility
Ezra James/Taft
Designated hitter
John Fitzpatrick/Pleasant Hill
Trevor Yee/Valley Catholic
Third team
Pitchers
Mac Garrett/Corbett
Sebastian Storch/Sisters
Catchers
Austin Dean/Sisters
Liam Hines Jr. Yamhill-Carlton
Justice Kelso/Taft
First base
Dylan Johnson/Burns
Cal Robbins/Douglas
Infield
Joey Bergh/Horizon Christian
Adrian Camerina/McLoughlin
Tanner Hurley/Yamhill-Carlton
Max Reynolds/Siuslaw
Outfield
Tauj Flora/Sutherlin
Evan Halferty/Taft
Noah Letendre/Cascade Christian
Gabe Nobels/Joseph
Brayden West/Douglas
Utility
Elliot Bielefeld/Valley Catholic
Riley Lantis/Riverside
Ryder Sturgell/Warrenton