McGregor's importance 'cannot be overstated' - Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says captain Callum McGregor's best form can provide a boost to both players and fans as the team pursue a league and cup double.

The Scotland midfielder looks to be back to full fitness following an Achilles injury, and received a huge cheer from the stands after tracking back to recover possession in last weekend's win over Hearts.

"Callum’s importance cannot be underestimated," Rodgers said as he prepares for Saturday's title clash with Rangers.

"The experience he brings, the quality of his game, how inspirational he is for the team.

"It was just a case of building him up, and that moment when he made that run to win the ball not once but twice [against Hearts], you see what that gives the supporters.

"That’s why the intensity of pressing and aggression gets a bigger cheer sometimes than a pass or a goal.

"It was fantastic for me and the team, but also for me to see him back to the level he has shown."

Rangers will be without any away fans at Parkhead on Saturday as Celtic aim for the victory that would effectively secure their 12th title in 13 seasons.

"It is the last home game for us and I’ve said it before that this game would be crucial playing in front of our own supporters," added Rodgers.

"Our preparation is very much based around ourselves, respecting the opponent and what they may bring but looking at how we play and the process in the game."