McGregor's 'will' crucial to recover in time for Euros

Callum McGregor scored Scotland's only goal of Euro 2020 against Croatia [SNS]

Scotland's Callum McGregor says his strength of "will" was crucial to his recovery from injury as he helped Celtic win the double and made it to Euro 2024.

The midfielder missed Scotland's friendly defeats in the Netherlands and at home to Northern Ireland in March because of an Achilles injury.

He also missed club action throughout the month but returned in April to spearhead Celtic's Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

"The injury one was bad timing, difficult injury to manage as well," the 30-year-old Celtic captain told BBC Sport.

"When we got the scan, it was bad news, it was pretty much season over but with determination and everything that there was still to play for and obviously having an eye on [Euro 2024] as well, sometimes the mind can do crazy things for you and will you back to a point when you can get yourself back fit.

"I'm willing to put myself through anything for the team to get success and that's just the way that I am. I'm so glad that it turned out the way it did. In football, fortune favours the brave as well a little bit."

McGregor, who scored Scotland's only goal of Euro 2020, "never accepted" his season could be over and won his 59th and 60th caps in Scotland's recent warm-up win over Gibraltar and Friday's friendly draw with Finland.

"I manged to get myself back fit and [Celtic] won the two trophies that were on offer at the end and I've managed to get myself here as well so it's ended well," he added.

"I was desperate and be part of [Euro 2024] as well.

"We want to not only get to tournaments but we want to take part and feel like we belong here. It's something that we need to enjoy and embrace and I'm sure we will.

"Hopefully, we are better off [than Euro 2020] and hopefully that'll show in the games as well."