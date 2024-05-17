McGregor wanted to win title for Rodgers

Callum McGregor says it was a "massive goal" of his to win the league title for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

The captain admits to lengthy conversations with the Northern Irishman when his move back to Glasgow was in the works, with Rodgers recently saying McGregor was a big factor in his return.

Despite some tough spells in the season, the Scotland midfielder says the style with which they clinched the title will have comforted his manager.

“I’m delighted for him," McGregor said.

"We spoke at length when he was coming back. You could tell instantly that this club means everything to him.

“Once he was appointed, it’s been a massive goal of mine to make sure we win the league for him.

“I’ve known him from his time here previously and we had a brilliant time together.

“When you come back, everybody expects to hit the ground running. But it never quite went like that. That’s when you see big characters come to the fore.

“He’s been unbelievable in terms of the direction he’s moved this group in.

“To come through the difficult spell we had, and to then be playing the football we did to win the league in big style at Kilmarnock, I know that gives him amazing comfort in terms of what we’re trying to build here.”