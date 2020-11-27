Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2: Of all the possible opponents at UFC 257, why ‘The Diamond’?

Dustin Poirier won the interim UFC lightweight title in 2019 (Getty Images)

One minute and 46 seconds. That's how long Dustin Poirier survived the last time he shared the Octagon with Conor McGregor.

That's how long it took before referee Herb Dean was forced to intervene, with McGregor gleefully pummelling Poirier with punches and hammer fists on the canvas at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

So why – over six years on from that three-round bout at UFC 178 – is the Louisianan stepping foot in the ring with 'Notorious' in a five-round main event?

Looking at the result – and running time – of the two southpaws' previous encounter, it would be easy to categorise the scheduled headline contest at January's UFC 257 in the same way that many categorised McGregor's last outing.

When the Irishman took on Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in January of this year, many observers expressed cynicism, believing that the fight had been manufactured to give McGregor a straightforward win – something he desperately needed 15 months on from his previous showing, a submission defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov, and in the face of a deluge of accusations and criminal charges against him.

Yes, Cerrone is an experienced and versatile martial artist, but his record – particularly under the brightest lights – and recent results meant 'Cowboy' was a significant step down in quality of opposition for the UFC's first ever simultaneous dual-weight champion.

And McGregor demonstrated as such, requiring just 40 seconds to brutalise the then-36-year-old with left hands, a head kick, a flying knee and even shoulder strikes.

Who is Dustin Poirier?

The key facts around Conor McGregor’s next opponent

Record: 26-6, 1 NC (12 KOs, 7 submissions, 7 decisions)

Age: 31

Height: 5’9

From: Lafayette, Louisiana

Notable wins: Justin Gaethje (KO), Eddie Alvarez (KO), Max Holloway x 2 (submission, decision), Anthony Pettis (submission), Dan Hooker (decision)

But when McGregor steps out against Poirier in January, for the first rematch of 'Notorious's career, such an exhibitionist manner of victory – if he is to achieve one – should receive no revisionist treatment. This is far from a manufactured fight; this is no straightforward win in waiting.

When McGregor and Poirier first fought, in September 2014, the Irishman was four fights shallow in his UFC career. He had already stopped Marcus Brimage and Diego Brandao in the first round, either side of a comfortable decision victory over future featherweight champion Max Holloway, a feat effectively accomplished on one leg, but McGregor was still in the nascent phase of his career in MMA's flagship promotion. At this point, each new opponent was anointed the impenetrable barrier at the end of the track for the McGregor hype train. That speaks to the gravity of the now 32-year-old's rise, which ironically seemed to be as anti-gravitational as any in UFC history.

Poirier had the skills and experience to beat McGregor, apparently, but was instead run over. 'The Diamond' failed to form under McGregor's pressure.

But he has formed in the years since. Following that knockout defeat by McGregor, Poirier moved up to lightweight and put together a four-fight win streak. Minor setbacks arose across his next three bouts, a first-round KO loss to Michael Johnson and unfortunate no contest against former 155lbs champion Eddie Alvarez coming either side of a decision win over Jim Miller. But the now familiar sparkle of 'The Diamond' began to show as he sheened in another four-fight win streak.

A different former lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis, was first up. Poirier submitted him. Then came former World Series of Fighting lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje. Poirier knocked him out. A rematch with Alvarez ensued as Poirier made it back-to-back KO victories and three on the bounce against ex-champions.

That set him up for an interim lightweight championship opportunity against then-featherweight champ Holloway, and Poirier emerged victorious against the Hawaiian for the second time in his career in that bout – a candidate for Fight of the Year – showcasing his crisp boxing skills in arguably the greatest performance of his career as he won via decision.

In fact, many regard Poirier as the best pure boxer in the UFC, but that did not help him in a unification fight against Nurmagomedov in September 2019, the American suffering the same fate that McGregor experienced against the Russian 11 months prior – the same fate as 28 other men have suffered against 'The Eagle'.

Poirier returned in June to face New Zealand's Dan Hooker, a product of the best MMA gym in the world right now: City Kickboxing. In another Fight-of-the-Year nominee, 'The Diamond' again claimed a decision win, having put Hooker through hell and endured it himself.

Dustin Poirier (right) outpointed Dan Hooker last time out in a Fight-of-the-Year candidateZuffa/LLC via Getty Images

And that brings Poirier to McGregor – back to McGregor, rather.

When the pair last fought, they were young featherweights – Poirier 25, McGregor 26. Now, they are established lightweights: a former champion and former interim champion. There is an argument that they are the best two lightweights on the planet, though one has to trust Khabib's retirement and overlook McGregor's inactivity to agree with that premise.

Essentially, the fight makes total sense from a competitive standpoint. The bout could, perhaps should, be for the interim lightweight title – or vacant belt, though the UFC still lists Nurmagomedov atop the 155lbs rankings – but either way, the winner will likely be paired with Gaethje or Tony Ferguson. Whether that is McGregor or Poirier, such contests would be tantalising. And UFC president Dana White is no doubt relishing the prospect of McGregor sporting gold – or at least competing in a title fight – once again. Ferguson, now scheduled to take on the dangerous Charles Oliveira in December, would have been another valid option for McGregor in January, but with no ready-written story behind that meeting, more time may be needed to build that bout as effectively as possible.

There are other factors at play, though. McGregor respects Poirier, as he did 'Cowboy'. Taking on the Irishman still marks the biggest money fight in the sport – that is unequivocal – and at this point, McGregor only wishes to provide that opportunity to athletes that he believes are worthy of it. Gaethje, meanwhile – interim champion until he was submitted by Khabib in October – has openly criticised McGregor's qualities as a father, and that has effectively cost him a contest with the Irishman at this juncture.

Poirer's worthiness, in McGregor's eyes, is not just down to how the 31-year-old carries himself, however; the Irishman has expressed admiration for Poirier's charity work and was attempting to set up an exhibition bout against 'The Diamond' in Dublin for this December, with a large portion of the proceeds going to Poirier's Good Fight Foundation.

Of course, that offer might also have been an effort to force White's hand into organising an official UFC match-up, but McGregor has said he still plans to donate a significant percentage of his pay for the January contest to Poirier's charity.

That is why Dustin Poirier is the man who will be sharing the Octagon with Conor McGregor as the UFC kicks off the new year.

And for the avoidance of any doubt: Poirier’s resolution will not simply be to ensure he’s still standing as the main event of UFC 257 ticks past one minute and 46 seconds.

Poirier believes he can win this fight, and that is no delusion. Six years on, this is a very different 'Diamond'.

