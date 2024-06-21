McGregor suffered broken toe before Chandler fight

Conor McGregor was scheduled to make his return to action after a two-year absence in June [Getty Images]

Conor McGregor said a broken toe was the reason he had to withdraw from his UFC comeback fight against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas.

McGregor, 35, was scheduled to fight for the first time since breaking his leg in July 2021 in a welterweight bout against Chandler at UFC 303 on 29 June.

The former two-weight champion confirmed he had picked up the injury in the days before a planned media event was cancelled.

McGregor said on Instagram on Friday that the setback was "absolutely gut wrenching to take" but added he will only need "a few weeks" to recover.

"We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean," explained the Irishman.

"I couldn't justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100 per cent Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close.

"I will get this back. I've got to. I've got two fights left on my contract."

McGregor is in talks with the UFC about a contract extension as his current deal enters its final stages.

The former featherweight champion has an overall MMA record of 22 wins and six losses.

But he has fought just four times since 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become a two-weight UFC champion.