McGregor and Scales start for Celtic

The headline Celtic news is that captain Callum McGregor starts after two substitute appearances since his return from injury. Liam Scales is also fit to return to central defence.

The midfielder caught up with BBC Scotland pre-match.

"Obviously I've missed the last few weeks, but you get to a cup semi-final, you see the pitch, you see the weather, it's the perfect day for football, so I'm delighted to be back in," he said.

"It's great to get on the pitch today, get some minutes in and hopefully keep getting stronger.

"This club is built on big games and we've got another one today. It's important we do our job and get ourselves into the final.

"We know Aberdeen have a threat on counter attacks. They're a physical team, so we have to bring our A-game, we have to be good with the ball, good in transition and then try do the right things to get a good result."