McGregor pulls out of Chandler fight

Conor McGregor has fought in the UFC only four times since 2016 [Getty Images]

Conor McGregor's fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on 29 June has been cancelled.

The Irishman, 35, was scheduled to fight for the first time since breaking his leg during defeat by Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

UFC president Dana White said on X that the welterweight bout was called off because of an injury to McGregor.

It is the first time the former two-weight world champion has been forced to pull out of a UFC fight through injury.

The original co-main event between light-heavyweights Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg has also been cancelled because of a knee injury to Hill.

White announced two additional fights, with Brazilian light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defending his title against the Czech Republic's Jiri Prochazka in the new main event.

A featherweight bout between American Brian Ortega and Brazil's Diego Lopes is the new co-main event.

Fight week in Las Vegas is traditionally the biggest event of the UFC calendar.

The McGregor-Chandler fight was announced on 24 May and tickets sold out in less than 10 minutes.

The UFC "postponed" a news conference in Dublin this month, although American Chandler, 36, continued to train and the UFC's broadcast partners continued to advertise the fight.

The highly anticipated welterweight bout between Irishman Ian Garry and Briton Michael 'Venom' Page remains on the card.