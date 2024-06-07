McGregor posts training footage amid injury rumours

McGregor's last win was against Donald Cerrone in 2020 [Getty Images]

Conor McGregor has posted a string of training footage videos on social media amid rumours his fight with Michael Chandler on 29 June is in jeopardy.

The UFC "postponed" a news conference on Monday that was set to feature McGregor and Chandler.

The media event was cancelled on the day it was due to take place in Dublin, sparking rumours McGregor had suffered an injury.

McGregor, 35, apologised to fans for the late cancellation, but neither he or the UFC have commented further.

In training footage posted on Friday, the Irishman can be seen sparring at SBG Gym and Crumlin Boxing Club, although every video appears to be from different sessions.

On Thursday McGregor also shared a picture of himself smiling at what appears to be a doctor's office.

American Chandler has posted from his training camp in Florida, suggesting he is still preparing for the fight.

McGregor is due to headline alongside Chandler at UFC 303 in Las Vegas, in his first fight since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Dubliner has fought just four times since becoming a two-weight UFC champion in 2016, winning only once in those fights.

McGregor has 22 wins in 28 fights, while 38-year-old Chandler has 23 wins in 31 bouts.