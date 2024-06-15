McGregor left with 'sour taste' after birthday humbling

Callum McGregor and captain Andy Robertson tried to work out an on-field solution [Getty Images]

Callum McGregor has apologised to Scotland fans for the 5-1 humbling by Germany that left the midfielder and the rest of squad waking up "with a sour taste in your mouth" the day after what turned out to be his won unhappy 31st birthday.

The Celtic captain was the player left to face the music at Scotland's Saturday media conference after a Euro 2024 opener he reckons "will probably take a couple of days to get over".

"I think the disappointing aspect is the way it happens - the performance," he said.

"They are a good side, they are a top team, they will probably be in around being winners, but I think the sorest thing is that, when you open the tournament, you have such high expectation and we don't deliver as a group.

"You have a sour taste in your mouth this morning because we don't do ourselves justice. We have to apologise to the fans for not putting on a performance they will have been proud of."

McGregor was asked if head coach Steve Clarke or the players had come to any conclusions about what went wrong against the hosts in Munich.

"We've not spoken as a group yet - it is probably too soon for that," he said. "Everybody will be internally processing it and trying to figure out why."

However, McGregor did offer some of his own analysis.

"When you play against top teams and give them too much space then they are going to hurt you," he added.

"When you play against top players, you have to make them uncomfortable and we didn't do that. We didn't get close enough to them.

"After the first goal, you could see the confidence and they can hurt you. We probably didn't manage the game as well as what we should have."