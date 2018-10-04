McGregor was so late for UFC 229 press conference that Khabib Nurmagomedov had finished and left

Khabib Nurmagomedov had finished and left the stage well before Conor McGregor even showed up to the UFC 229 press conference on Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are set to take the octagon on Saturday night for UFC 229 in Las Vegas, one of the more highly-anticipated UFC bouts in years.

Yet on Thursday, for the customary media conference and pre-fight face off, McGregor did not show up on time.

Nurmagomedov started off the media conference right on time at 3:00 p.m. PT without McGregor, and answered questions for nearly 15 minutes. He seemed focused and simply wanting to get started, with or without his opponent on the other side of the table.

“I don’t need to wait for nobody,” Nurmagomedov said to kick off the press conference.

"I don't need [to] wait for nobody."

—Khabib Nurmagomedov opens the UFC 229 press conference without Conor McGregor there. pic.twitter.com/SU3FOFgb3T — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2018





After answering questions, he then picked up his belt, hoisted it over his head to the crowd, waved and promptly walked off stage. He was done and clearly frustrated.

Khabib has left the building. pic.twitter.com/wpjYXKubSi — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 4, 2018





McGregor walked out on the stage about 15 minutes after Nurmagomedov took off, blaming some traffic issues on the Las Vegas Strip for his late arrival.

That, though, didn’t stop him from attacking the undefeated Russian.

“Where’s he at? He sprinted out of here,” McGregor said. “It’s clear as day [where his mentality is at].”

McGregor stayed on stage for about 30 minutes answering questions before he took off.

Story Continues

McGregor — who hasn’t fought an MMA fight since November 2016 — will take on Nurmagomedov on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.





More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jets RB’s vulgar celebration prompts fine, endorsement

• ‘Pitiful’ display by adults at Pee Wee football game

• Jeff Passan: After embarrassing playoffs exit, Cubs reflect

• NFL suspends Seattle’s Kendricks indefinitely

