McGregor apologises after news conference postponed

Conor McGregor has one win and three losses in last four appearances in the UFC [Getty Images]

The UFC has "postponed until further notice" Monday's news conference featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in Dublin.

McGregor, 35, is scheduled to fight American Chandler at UFC 303 on 29 June in Las Vegas.

The Irishman was due to face the media alongside 38-year-old Chandler at the 3Arena.

No explanation was given, but McGregor did make a statement on X apologising to fans.

"In consultation with the UFC, today's press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control," he said.

"I apologise to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support.

"I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the octagon."

McGregor had been due to conduct several interviews on Sunday but they were also cancelled at short notice.

Chandler and UFC president Dana White were both scheduled to travel from the US to attend the news conference.

The UFC announced the fight on 24 May and tickets sold out in fewer than 10 minutes.

McGregor, who is based in Dublin and trains at SBG Gym under his head coach John Kavanagh, has not fought on home soil since 2014.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion has fought just four times in the UFC since becoming a two-weight champion in 2016.