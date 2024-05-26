McGregor already sets sights on League Cup win

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has set his sights on grabbing the Scottish League Cup back off Rangers after beating their city rivals to the Premiership and Scottish Cup this season.

The Scotland midfielder's side were unable to match last season's domestic treble despite the 1-0 win over the Ibrox side at Hampden Park on Saturday.

"Absolutely delighted that we’ve peaked at the right time and got two trophies, but make no mistake, we want to be better next season," he told BBC Scotland.

"And that will be the remit when we come back in the summer. We’ve got to push if we want to get our other trophy back as well."

McGregor described the Hampden win as a "great day for the club, another big pressure moment" that took "character and personality".

"What better way to finish a tight game, derby match and 90-minute goal," he added.

"Showed everything that we needed to show in the game. Probably not massive quality within the game, but you get the job done by being together and that’s been our message all season.

"Resilience, being together and working for each other and that can carry you a long way in football."