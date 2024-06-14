McGrandles makes permanent Lincoln move from Charlton

Conor McGrandles wore the captain's arm band for Lincoln a number of times in his first spell at the club [Getty Images]

Lincoln City have re-signed Conor McGrandles on a two-year deal from Charlton Athletic after the midfielder had a brief second spell on loan with the Imps last season.

The 28-year-old made just five appearances after rejoining the League One club in January before an ankle injury ended his campaign in March.

Those appearances were enough to see the midfielder take his Lincoln appearance tally past 100, with McGrandles having initially featured 96 times for the Imps over two season before joining Charlton in 2022.

McGrandles had year remaining on his Addicks contract, and moves for an undisclosed fee.

"I’m buzzing to be back, it’s my third time so I’m really looking forward to it," McGrandles told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

McGrandles is the first summer signing made by Lincoln after they narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs.

The Scottish midfielder says his familiarity with the club was "a big factor" in committing his future to the Imps.

"You can’t always know what you are walking into when you go into a club, so me knowing the environment here, the people and knowing the team is a huge help because it definitely makes things easier," he said.

"A lot of it has to do with how I was dealt with when I came back in January. Everything about my time since then, even though I only played a few games, behind the scenes it was really positive and everyone was brilliant with me."