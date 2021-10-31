McGovern talks O-line "intricacies", transitioning to Mike White | Jets News Conference

Jets center Connor McGovern says the offensive line needs to continue improving on the "intricacies" of the running game and get off to faster starts. He praised QB Mike White for his confidence level and feels he's more than capable of filling in for the injured Zach Wilson. McGovern: 'He's had a great week pf practice and I'm excited to be there for his first start'. Asked about the mood of the team, he stated, 'there's a difference in the NFL between panic and urgency, we are urgent to get this thing fixed'