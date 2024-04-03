McGovern recalled by Hearts

Hearts have recalled goalkeeper Michael McGovern after a short loan spell at Livingston.

The 39-year-old former Norwich keeper signed when Livi were hit with injuries to Shamal George and Jack Hamilton in January.

McGovern made five appearances for David Martindale's side.

“Michael came in at a time when we were really struggling with no available first-team goalkeepers due to injuries picked up by both Shamal and Jack,” Livi manager Martindale said.

“With both keepers now back to full fitness and available for selection again, Michael has returned to Hearts for the remainder of the season.

“I want to thank Michael for his time at Livingston and his professionalism whilst here. Seeing him working on a daily basis to the standards he sets made it very evident as to why he has had such a prolonged career at the top level.”