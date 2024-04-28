McGlothern signs with Vikings, with something to prove

Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern was the most likely Razorbacks player to go in the NFL Draft who was not selected.

Instead, McGlothern signed with the Minnesota Vikings after the draft’s conclusion and undoubtedly will seek to prove his worth as one of 17 players the Vikes signed.

McGlothern played two seasons with the Razorbacks, both of which were All-SEC caliber. In those two years, McGlothern had 72 tackles, seven interceptions and 16 pass break-ups. The latter two statistics led the Razorbacks in the span.

He was one of four Arkansas players to sign deals after the draft resulted in just two former Hogs being selected. Kicker Cam Little went to the Jaguars and offensive lineman Beaux Limmer was taken by the Rams. Both went in the sixth round.

McGlothern played opposite Jaylen Braxton at cornerback for the Razorbacks in 2023. During spring camp, Braxton kept his starting gig, while McGlothern’s was largely split between Snaxx Johnson, Kee’yon Stewart and Jaheim Singletary. Johnson subsequently entered the transfer portal.

