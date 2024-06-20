McGinn takes full-time coaching role with St Mirren academy

Stephen McGinn has agreed to return to St Mirren as an academy coach after retiring from playing at the end of last season.

The 35-year-old made 197 appearances over two spells for the Paisley side and will now take a full-time role with the club's Under-18s.

McGinn had been working with the St Mirren Under-16s on a part-time basis - alongside his playing career - but decided to hang up his boots after leading Falkirk to the League 1 title.

"I feel like it was the right time to stop playing and I'm thankful that the club offered me the job when it did," McGinn said.

"I joined the academy in November but was still very respectful of my main job at the time being the Falkirk captain.

"When I got offered the job to come back in full-time and have it be my main job, I'm really excited about it.

"It's always been a path that I wanted to go into after I finished playing. I've been at St Mirren for a long time as a player and there's a brilliant academy here that will help me get better as a coach. My primary job is to try and get players into this first team.

"I know what it takes to come out the academy and be a first-team player. I've seen it first hand with team-mates, myself and my brother. I'm here to earn my stripes and show the players and coaches that I deserve to be here."