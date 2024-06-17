McGinn promises 'different Scotland' against Swiss

John McGinn (right) was withdrawn after 67 minutes in the loss to Germany [PA Media]

"You'll see a different Scotland" against Switzerland on Wednesday, midfielder John McGinn has pledged after opening Euro 2024 with a crushing defeat by hosts Germany.

A huge travelling support could not inspire the Scots in Munich as they fell to a 5-1 loss.

Switzerland joined the Germans on three points after a 3-1 win over Hungary.

"It doesn't take a genius to work out where it went wrong," said McGinn of Friday's one-sided game.

"On Wednesday, you'll see a different Scotland. A team with a point to prove, probably more to ourselves than anything else.

"Seeing the amount of Scotland fans in Munich, that's the disappointing thing, feeling like we've let them down.

"We can't forget the opportunity is still there."

Scotland finish the group against Hungary on Sunday, with the top two going through, along with four of the six nations who finish third.

No Scottish team has ever progressed from the group phase at a major finals.

"They won't take us too lightly," said McGinn of the Swiss. "They'll know we have players that can hurt them and we're capable of much more.

"They have top players but so do we and it's up to us to show that. We're going to give it everything. That's the bare minimum.

"It's been quiet in the camp but I think that's determination."

The Aston Villa captain was upset with his own contribution in Munich but has been a key performer for Scotland, with 18 goals from 67 caps.

"As I get older, I get more used to dealing with these situations," he told BBC Sport. "It doesn't get easier.

"I always say the lows in football make the highs higher. The lows are brutal.

"I don't look at the opinions of anybody else. I'm sure we've had a lot of criticism and deservedly so. It's about how we react.

"Knowing I could have given more is what's been stewing in my mind. If the manager gives me the opportunity again, it has to be a completely new version of myself."