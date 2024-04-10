'McGinn is one of the strongest players in the league' - Antonio

Michail Antonio and Tom Cairney have been talking about how "priceless" it is to have a player on your side that can buy you some time and win you fouls, and have described John McGann as one of the best at it.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast Fulham midfielder Cairney said: "John McGinn is good at winning fouls - when he sticks his bum out."

West Ham's Antonio agreed: "McGinn is one of the strongest players in the Premier League."

Antonio added that when McGinn is shielding the ball "nothing is moving him".

Antonio continued: "Mark Noble, he just knows how to buy a foul every single time."

"Grealish is good at it," Cairney added.

They both agreed that having a player that can win free kicks is so valuable in modern day football.

"Especially in the last minutes of the game. Back in the day it wasn't about killing time by doing certain things. It was about getting the ball in the corner and having a little fight," said Antonio.

"Now it's just the small little things where we can buy time."

