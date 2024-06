St Mirren and Kilmarnock have offered their congratulations to hall of famer Stephen McGinn as he announces his retirement from professional football.

The former Saints captain made 203 appearances over two spells at the Paisley club and was an important part in helping them secure promotion back to the top flight in 2018.

The midfielder also had spells at Kilmarnock and Hibernian and most recently captained Falkirk FC in their historic unbeaten season.