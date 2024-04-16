McGinn on 500 appearances, Scotland cap and Motherwell support

Following on from his 500th professional appearance in football, Paul McGinn says featuring for Scotland was the highest point of his career.

“I left pro-youth when I was 11,” the Motherwell defender told club media. "You always have that ambition to reach the top but to play for you country, wow. Unbelievable.

“I’d been in squads before but I always think of Stephen O’Donnell. I’d warmed up for about half-an-hour whilst he was holding his shin against Czech Republic.

"I was knackered but he held it for ages. Of course, he hung in there for the full 90. I was gutted. The next squad, a couple got Covid.

“Funnily enough, Anthony Ralston had been playing for Celtic and he got called up. He failed the COVID test at the hotel so I got the shout. That was the one where I got on.

“Highest point of my career, by far. I remember weirdly thinking, 'why am I not nervous?'"

“It was so special and even better because it was competitive. Previous managers gave caps away here and there in friendlies."

McGinn also spoke of the relationship he's built up with the Motherwell support, who see him as a dependable figure at the back, but he's determined to get his first goal.

“I get the ‘you’re reliable’ all the time,” he laughed.

“Surely, I’m just a decent player at some point. No, in all seriousness, it’s just good to get the compliments. Next is just to get the goal here.