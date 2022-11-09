McGinest, Wolfe preview Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Germany

The Associated Press

Stoops - whose father, Bob, led the Sooners to the 2000 national title - has gone from walk-on at the beginning of his college career to scholarship player who has started six of his team's nine games. The fifth-year player has caught 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns this season while providing veteran leadership on a team filled with young players and transfers. ''You want to have a whole locker room full of guys like that,'' Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said.