McGinest, Wolfe preview Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Germany
NFL Network's Willie McGinest and Colleen Wolfe preview the Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Germany in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Despite struggling this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
Stoops - whose father, Bob, led the Sooners to the 2000 national title - has gone from walk-on at the beginning of his college career to scholarship player who has started six of his team's nine games. The fifth-year player has caught 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns this season while providing veteran leadership on a team filled with young players and transfers. ''You want to have a whole locker room full of guys like that,'' Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said.
It was another disappointing finish for the Rams, who have now lost four of their last five games after falling to Tampa Bay in the final seconds on Sunday.
Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks. Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports. Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after [more]
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other #Bills injuries:
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
There was no mystery at the top of the second College Football Playoff rankings with Georgia holding the top spot. The big news was at No. 4.
Abram is on the final year of his rookie contract.
Check out our Week 10 fantasy football rankings for every position!
If the Colts decide to tear down their roster, the Bears could take advantage in the second phase of their rebuild, by taking on players who have already played under head coach Matt Eberflus.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 NFL season. See how NFL fans are reacting on social media.
Could Scott Frost be back on the sidelines in 2023?
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.